Baltimore County prepares roads for snow

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md — The snow is making its way to Maryland, and many parts of the state prepared all weekend, including Baltimore County.

“Please, if you don’t have to go out, stay off of the roads as much as possible," says D'Andrea Walker, acting Baltimore County Executive.

Maryland is getting its first significant snowfall in 2025.

Sunday, officials with Baltimore County announced preparations for the winter weather.

“This is our first major snowstorm here in Baltimore County in quite a while. In addition to the snow, we are also experiencing freezing temperatures, which can create icy conditions on our roadways and our sidewalks," says Walker.

Because of the potential for dangerous roadways, David Bycoffe with the Baltimore County Emergency Management Office says people should be prepared in case they have to shelter in place over the next few days.

“Have a supply of several days of bottled water and shelf-stable food on hand. Make sure your cellphones and other devices are always charged, and keep spare batteries on hand for flashlights and portable radios," he says.

The department of public works and transportation already started pre-treating the roads ahead of the storm.

“The department has treated more than 600 miles of select roadways with salt brine; this works effectively down to 6 degrees, allowing us to begin de-icing before the storm hits," says Lauren Buckler.

Even so, Baltimore County has over 500 workers and over 400 pieces of equipment on standby at 17 locations throughout the county, and the department will continue its work on the roads as soon as possible.

“For snowfall less than 6 inches, it typically takes about 24 hours for us to clear the 2,700 miles of roadway; for more than 6 inches, it can take up to 48 hours after the storm has passed for us to clear the roads," says Buckler.

FREEZING WEATHER SHELTER LOCATIONS

Eastern Family Resource Center

9150 Franklin Square Drive

Rosedale, Maryland 21237

The entrance is in the rear door of the building.

Community Health Center

1811 Woodlawn Drive

Woodlawn, Maryland 21207

The entrance is located on the left side of the building, underneath the library.

Those shelters will remain open for the next several days until the weather improves.