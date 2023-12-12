Baltimore County Police share holiday advice to keep you safe from crime

ESSEX, Md. — Officer First-Class George Mussini has been with the Baltimore County Police Department for over 26 years, so it's no doubt he has seen many things happen on the job.

Monday evening, WMAR took a ride with him. He showed us how the department is working to keep people safe during the holidays.

He says they have a separate patrol unit for this time of year, so they can monitor shopping centers and other public spaces where anyone can become a victim to a crime.

“Every marked police car they see, there is usually 2 to 3 unmarked police cars also somewhere in the area," says Officer Mussini.

He also says we can be safe when shopping for gifts or even just groceries.

One of the main things, stay alert and aware of your surroundings.

"You don’t want to be sitting in a parking lot too long because you don’t want to give anybody the opportunity to lock sights on you and then follow you," he says.

Officer Mussini says we all need to remember anyone can be a target of a robbery or a carjacking.

He says there are ways to keep that from happening to you.

“Be mindful, if you see somebody who is acting suspicious or following you, don’t be afraid to make eye contact with them. Most criminals don’t want to be identified, so if you can make people know that you are aware and not just an easy target, that will help keep you safe," Officer Mussini says.

It's also important to protect your home, especially if you decide to take a trip or visit relatives.

Other than locking up and turning on your security system, its also important not to post on social media that you are away from home and how long you will be gone.

“Only limit it to friends and family that should know, your neighbors so they can collect your mail, make sure your house is secure while your away but social media once again friend and foe, be careful what you put out there," says Officer Mussini.

Also don't post your gifts online, especially electronics or other expensive items.

Officer Mussini also says if you buy an item from someone online, for example, eBay or Facebook Marketplace, make sure you have a safe and public location to pick up your items from the seller.

If you can’t find a good location, you can go to any local police precinct and make your transaction there.