Baltimore County Police are looking for a 16-year-old in connection with a murder this weekend.

Police have gotten an arrest warrant for 16-year-old Brayan Rodriguez, and ask that if you see him not to approach and call 911.

He's known to frequent the Pikesville area according to police.

This is in connection to the murder of another 16-year-old on Sunday in the 1700 block of Reisterstown Rd.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by reaching out to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.