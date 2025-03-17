Watch Now
Baltimore County Police identify suspect in Wilkens Precinct shooting that left officer wounded

Baltimore County Police announced Monday they have charged Andrew Britt in the Wilkens Precinct shooting. Britt, 27, is accused of opening fire at the precinct parking lot and wounding an officer on March 13. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/baltimore-county-police-identify-suspect-in-wilkens-precinct-shooting-that-left-officer-wounded
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police announced Monday they have charged Andrew Britt in the Wilkens Precinct shooting.

Britt, 27, is accused of opening fire at the precinct parking lot and wounding an officer on March 13.

Following the shooting, police chief Robert McCullough told media that Britt walked in and out of the lobby at the precinct.

He then approached the officer in the parking lot and fired his weapon, hitting the officer in the torso.

Two other officers, Officer Smith and Officer Wright, shot at the suspect, striking him multiple times in the lower body. They then took him into custody and began to render aid.

The officer who was wounded was taken to Shock Trauma and has since been released.

A hero's salute for Baltimore County Officer

Britt was also hospitalized, but there is no word on if he has been released from the hospital.

He currently faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He remains held without bond.

