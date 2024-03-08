Baltimore County murder trial has been postponed

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The trial for a man accused of murder in Baltimore County has been pushed back to September.

It was initially scheduled to start on March 18.

Lydell Darien was charged with first degree murder for the death of Shawn Stewart.

RELATED: 49-year-old man shot, killed in Randallstown

He is accused of shooting Stewart at a cook out in Randallstown July of last year.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Stewart's older brother who says the family is continuing to call for justice.

SEE MORE: One family is continuing to call for justice months after their loved one was shot and killed

The new trial start date is September 16.