Baltimore County murder trial has been postponed

WMAR/Chris Verri
Posted at 11:16 AM, Mar 08, 2024
BALTIMORE COUNTY — The trial for a man accused of murder in Baltimore County has been pushed back to September.

It was initially scheduled to start on March 18.

Lydell Darien was charged with first degree murder for the death of Shawn Stewart.

He is accused of shooting Stewart at a cook out in Randallstown July of last year.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Stewart's older brother who says the family is continuing to call for justice.

The new trial start date is September 16.

