Baltimore County man charged after admitting to the murder of his cousin

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County Police have charged a man after he admitted to the murder of his cousin.

Eddie Workman Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide in Middle River.

This all stems from an incident that started on Nov. 15 when officers responded to Seneca Road for a call for Reckless Activity.

The caller told police he saw someone light a fire on his property through a game camera.

Police say they discovered a human body had been set on fire on the property.

Images from the camera show a vehicle parking in an opening of the wooded lot with a body covered by a blanket sitting in the passenger seat.

The victim was later identified as Kenneth Workman III, Eddie's cousin.

The car was said to be a Ford Fusion.

Charging documents say a paper receipt from WEIS for a transaction in April 2023 located on the scene.

After speaking to management at WEIS, the items purchased were linked to a home in Essex. Record checks from the Maryland MVA revealed Eddie uses this address and is the owner of the Ford Fusion.

Eddie was arrested outside of his home and he admitted to stabbing Kenneth in the neck with a screwdriver, then lighting his body on fire police say.