MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County Police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with a homicide in Middle River.

Eddie Worksman Jr., 46, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say that on November 15, officers responded to the area of South Seneca and New Section Road for reports of a person unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they discovered 36-year-old Kenneth W. Workman III suffering trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.