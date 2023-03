BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County man reached a huge milestone celebrating his 100th birthday on Sunday.

Willie Chambers is not new to WMAR-2 News. We recently highlighted Willie and his wife Geraldine celebrating their 80 year wedding anniversary back in January.

RELATED: Baltimore County couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

The last time we spoke with Willie, he said he was feeling great.

They celebrated at home with family and loved ones.