Baltimore County couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County couple Willie and Geraldine Chambers celebrated 80 years of marriage on Saturday.

They celebrated this weekend with dozens of friends and family at the Greater Liberty Baptist Church on East Fayette Street in Baltimore.

As the family tells WMAR, the couple has six grandkids, 13 great-grandkids, and eight great-great-grandkids.

It was a special weekend for all of them.

"I'm feeling quite well, and I'm really elated," said Geraldine.

Willie is 99 years old, and Geraldine is 98 years old. The couple eloped from Red Springs, North Carolina, on January 28, 1943, and moved to Baltimore shortly after. They have lived in Baltimore County for over 60 years.

"Even at my age, 99, I'm a little excited to get this kind of attention, and God made it possible, so I feel great," said Willie.

