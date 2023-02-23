Baltimore County leaders walk downtown Towson amid recent violence

TOWSON, Md. — An effort by Baltimore County leaders Wednesday night to reassure folks living and working in Towson after several violent incidents to begin the year.

The Baltimore County Executive, police, and other leaders walked downtown Towson, speaking to local business owners along the way.

"It can happen anywhere," said Brian Recher, a Towson business owner. "It really can."

"Towson’s a great place," Recher added. "I’m lucky to be able to work here, to meet so many amazing people. I’m going to be here tomorrow."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says there are plans for a new license plate reader, and money for additional cameras.

"...To let folks know we are omnipresent, and we are watching what’s going on in our corridors here in Towson," said Olszewski.

On Monday night, someone shot and killed a 17-year-old Baltimore City high school student, just beside Towson’s popular bars and shops. It's not the first violent incident in Towson in the last few months.

Interim County Police Chief Dennis Delp says they’re putting out more foot patrols.

"Overall, Towson is a safe place to come and visit," Delp said. "From a crime perspective, it is a safe place. We have had some incidents of crime - we are obviously pivoting and making sure we are using technologies."

Leaders are planning a summit for folks in Towson and Baltimore County to talk about the recent violence.

Officials say the vast majority of businesses in the area have cameras.

