Baltimore County launches grant program to battle office vacancies

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County hopes to battle office vacancies by offering up to $80,000 to businessowners to lease office space (or "flex" space) in the county.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier announced the launch of a new Grant for Revitalizing Office Workspaces (GROW) to try to attract commercial activity to upscale and higher-tier ("Class A" and "Class B") office buildings.

RELATED | Owings Mills developers look to add housing to office parks

She said the program aims to "ease financial obstacles so companies can establish a presence in the area and be successful for years to come."

Jonathan Sachs, director of Baltimore County’s Department of Economic and Workforce Development, said in a press release:

The GROW program is designed to attract new employers into Baltimore County, while also offering opportunities for business who started in Baltimore County to expand in Baltimore County.

Businessowners can learn more about the program at a session at 10 a.m. Feb. 26, at 305 Washington Avenue, 5th floor, in Towson.

The GROW program will give out awards on a first-come, first-served basis, of up to $8 per square foot to owners signing a 36-month lease.