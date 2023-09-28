Baltimore County buys downtown Towson office building

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County has bought a six-story building in downtown Towson for $5.8 million.

The county government now owns 305 Washington Avenue, an office building at the intersection with Susquehanna Avenue and next to Towson University's Altus apartments.

Baltimore Business Journal first reported the story.

County spokesperson Erica Palmisano said it will be used primarily for two departments.

She said:

The property was purchased to accommodate Baltimore County’s growing number of employees in departments such as the Department of Economic and Workforce Development and Recreation and Parks, provide additional training and meeting spaces and meet the diverse range of needs of the enterprise.

The building has about 46,000 square feet and was built in 1991, according to online property records. The sale happened Sept. 18. The county bought it from Blue Ocean Washington LLC; the building's value was assessed at $4.18 million this year.