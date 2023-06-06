Baltimore County jury convicts man accused of murdering 33-year-old woman

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County grand jury has convicted 30-year-old Tavon Howard in connection to a homicide in April 2022.

The incident occurred on April 14, officers were called to 14 Windjammer Court after a relative found Bradyna Henson dead inside her home.

Police recovered shell casings of a .45 caliber gun at the scene.

According to detectives, Henson was in a prior violent relationship with Howard. He also caused damage to her property.

Surveillance video and telephone records showed that Howard was at Henson's home in the early morning hours on April 13.

During that time, Howard shot and killed Henson.

On April 15, police were able to locate Howard and began to pursue him after he fled in a vehicle. The gun that was used to kill Henson was located inside of the vehicle, police say.

“The tragedy of the loss of the life of Bradyna Henson will never be outweighed by the comfort in at least knowing that this violent man has now been convicted of her killing. This case demonstrates the importance of the efforts of the police and the prosecutors in my office to fight for the continued protection of victims of domestic violence”, said States Attorney Scott Shellenberger.

Howard was convicted of first degree premeditated murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He faces a maximum penalty of life without the possibility of parole.

Sentencing has been set for October 24, 2023.