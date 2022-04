TOWSON, Md. — Police are investigating the death of a woman in Baltimore County Thursday night.

Officers were called around 7:45pm for a wellness check in the unit block of Windjammer Court.

On scene they found 33-year-old Bradyna Henson dead, with apparent trauma to the body.

Police released no details as to what form of trauma the victim suffered. There's also no word on a potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-307-2020.