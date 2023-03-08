Baltimore County Fire emphasizes importance of checking/changing smoke detectors

BALTIMORE — Daylight Saving Time is approaching and now is the perfect time to check your clocks and your smoke detectors.

We are all familiar with that piercing alert sound that comes from smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, the first warning of danger nearby.

It is important to make sure that all of your detectors are working properly and that they are replaced every 10 years.

Some ways you can check to see if your smoke detector needs to be changed is by checking the label on it for the manufacture date, but also if your smoke detector has a yellow tint to the color, it may just be time to replace it.

Fire officials advise that you do not tamper with or disconnect the smoke detector.

House fires can happen anywhere for any reason without warning, therefore it is important that you keep your smoke detector up to date so that you can get those alerts in case of an emergency.

“So smoke detectors are one of the leading reasons people make it out of the home residential fire. Studies have shown the average residential fire you have less than two minutes to escape in the event of a fire, and on top of those studies we also seen that 50% of people with working smoke detectors are less likely to have a fatal home fire,” said Lieutenant Travis Francis, Baltimore County Fire Department.

Baltimore County Fire also provides services to anyone looking to check or change smoke detectors. You can reach out to the Community Risk Reduction Division at 410-887-1822 for assistance.