Baltimore County detectives still need your help solving 27-year-old cold case

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County detectives are still looking for information regarding the death of 23-year-old Joann "Jody" Elizabeth LeCornu.

It's been 27 years since the incident and detectives are still following up on leads in the case.

Police say LeCornu had been at the Mount Washington Tavern until it closed. After leaving the tavern, she went to the Curb Shoppe Bar, in the 5700 block of Falls Road.

After she made a purchase, she left and headed to the Drumcastle Shopping Center where she was approached by the suspect.

The suspect shot LeCornu once in the back while she was seated in her car. After being shot, she drove her vehicle onto York Road and then into the parking lot of the York Road Plaza across the street.

The suspect followed her and when the car stopped, he reached in and took something from the vehicle according to police.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man, with a stocky build who was wearing a drab or green-colored army or camouflage style coat.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives at 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020.

