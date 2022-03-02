Baltimore County Police still working to solve 26 year-old murder of Jody LeCornu

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police detectives are still working to solve a murder from 26-years ago.

Wednesday marked the anniversary of when 23-year-old Jody LeCornu was found shot to death inside her along York Road.

That night, detectives believe Jody was at the Mount Washington Tavern until close before heading to the Curb Shoppe Bar on Falls Road.

After that she drove to the Drumcastle Shopping Center.

While sitting inside her car in the parking lot, Jody was approached by an unidentified man who is believed to have shot her.

Jody tried driving away, but could only reach the York Road Plaza across the street.

It was there police say the gunman reached into Jody’s car and took something, before fleeing in a white BMW.

Unfortunately, that's all detectives know since fingerprints found on the vehicle provided no leads.

If you have any information, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

