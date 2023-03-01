Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys charter to be renewed after unanimous vote

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Board of School Commissioners voted unanimously to renew the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys charter for three more years with added conditions.

Some of these conditions include improvements in delivery of special education services, creating a strong recruitment plan and strategy, and hire personnel located in the Baltimore area who is knowledgeable in K12 education.

The charter school had been in danger of losing its charter with Baltimore City Schools.

Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises was in favor of keeping the charter school with several key conditions, including academic benchmarks and improving special education.

At the previous meeting, members of the board voted 5-5 with one member absent.

This news comes after Santelises outlined academic issues with the school and adding there have been steps towards improvement.

Letters of concern to the school say it followed improper protocol for suspending a student and entering data incorrectly.