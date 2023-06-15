Baltimore City Sheriff's Office takes action to end speeding on Belair Road

BALTIMORE — On Sunday, Stephanie Hill’s car was totaled after reckless drivers hit it three times.

She says since then, neighbors have been staying away from the street, and some say they're afraid of parking on the street.

Since WMAR-2 News' story earlier this week, the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office has created an enforcement zone so deputies can keep an eye on how fast cars are going.

“Well, it's very important to us. We got a call from Senator McCray to look at you guys' newscast that you had with those two cars that got crashed up, and we came out the sheriff and I came out ourselves and we talked to the residents, and he asked us to come out and do stuff, and that's why we're here," said Chief Deputy Joseph Whitaker.

The deputies are watching cars, checking for speeding, and writing tickets.

Hill says seeing them outside her home gives her some relief.

“The fact that they responded so quick, I think it's awesome. It shows that someone is listening to our concerns," said Hill.

The sheriff spoke with the neighbors and local business owners who shared Hill’s concerns.

They want to make sure drivers are following laws and not speeding.

"We're going to be all over the city enforcing these laws that they need to be more cautious while driving," said Chief Whitaker.

They also want people to feel safe again.

"We're here for you, and we're going to continue to be here for you, just reach out to us, and we’re going to do everything that we can to help Baltimore be safer," said Chief Whitaker

Chief Whitaker says within the first hour they caught 17 drivers speeding, some driving up to 20 miles over the 35-mile-an-hour speed limit.

The sheriff's office deputies will be out on Belair Road from 4 to 9 p.m. until Friday.

