Baltimore City Schools to launch safety pilot program in the spring

BALTIMORE — Baltimore city schools will be launching a pilot program to increase safety in schools.

New and more efficient metal detectors will go into 4 schools starting this spring.

Officials say the schools were randomly picked, but they have a range of demographics from school size to enrollment numbers.

Following the Michigan State shooting, Morgan State also put in metal detectors.

"Our focus is guns," Andre Riley, director of communications for Baltimore City Public Schools, said. "That seems to be the prevailing issue. Not only here in Baltimore, but also across the country. We want to make certain that if nothing else, we find those first."

School officials say most guns found in schools are found in parking lots.

Officials are emphasizing community members and students if you see something, say something.