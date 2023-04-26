Baltimore City School students celebrating college acceptance letters

BALTIMORE — Today, some Baltimore City students celebrated the next step in their educational career.

And leaders from the nonprofit Building Steps is helping push them toward success.

Wednesday, some of the greatest and smartest students in our city celebrated together after receiving college acceptance letters, scholarships and many of them full rides to school.

Joy Kojah and Dayonte McIntosh are just two high school students out of dozens who celebrated.

“The program is like the best thing that ever happened to me,” McIntosh said.

“I really value the one day in a month time that I had here at Building Steps,” Kojah said.

Both Kojah and McIntosh received a full ride scholarship to separate universities.

“Princeton University, New Jersey. I’m looking at molecular biology. I want to be a surgeon and possibly a neurosurgeon,” Kojah said.

“I’m going to University of Maryland College Prep, studying computer science,” McIntosh said.

They both said thanks to the help from the nonprofit, they made the process much smoother with their support.

“I used this time like really well, because when I was applying to all of the colleges that I got into, I would use my time at Building Steps to write most of my essays, and they would read over them they would like give me feedback on like what to do and that time was very valuable,” Kojah said.

“They was a big factor in me getting a full ride and keeping me on track to like go to doing the whole college process. They help me, prepare for college in the best way,” McIntosh said.

Building Steps picks the smartest students throughout the city to be part of their program. Students must maintain a B average and be nominated by a teacher, guidance or college counselor to apply.

Once they’re accepted, they take STEM related trips each month, in addition to receiving mentorship and helping prepare them for college.

“It feel like I’m breaking a barrier because I got two little brothers, so I hope they follow my footsteps and want to go to college,” McIntosh said.

And although many of the students are first generation college acceptance recipients they’re encouraging those who come after them to keep pushing.

“Sometimes you don’t need to be smart you just need to be hard-working and that’s really all that matters,” Kojah said.