Baltimore City Recreation and Parks provide update on city pools

BALTIMORE — Summer is right around the corner.

Some people have a lot of questions for Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, from concerns about rules and communication to safety with pool fence hopping and more.

"What is going on in these pools is very disappointing," said Baltimore resident Paul Newsom.

Wednesday night, some Baltimore neighbors had a chance to hear from Baltimore City Recreation and Parks about how the city's pools will be run this summer.

For Paul Newsom, this conversation came too late.

"I think that is unacceptable. I think we should've had a week's notice about anything—about any changes, any last-minute anything should've been made notice to everyone."

BCRP addressed this, saying they're working on improving communication on their website and on social media.

Something new this year—a portion of pools will be closed one day per week for maintenance.

Druid Hill, Riverside, and Clifton will be closed on Mondays.

Patterson, Roosevelt, and Cherry Hill pools will be closed on Tuesdays.

Newsome is skeptical.

"Every other pool in any other county that has a major splash park like this one they're able to run seven days a week with no problem with no maintenance days. So I just felt like that was not a truthful answer, and I think if there was something more to that, it should've been said."

BCRP Chief of Staff Jacia Smith responded to his concern, saying the maintenance day is to ensure to lifespan of the pools.

Smith told WMAR 2 News about an exciting expansion for the summer.

"We have three new pools opening. One at Walter P. Carter, one at Tawanda, one at Coldstream. So we will have 19 pools online," Smith said.

One thing that is staying the same, however, is the rules, including one banning the use of bags on pool decks.

Kalina Greene, with Learn and Play childcare program, said that was a challenge.

"We have to have our supply, our first aid bag. So we had a little issue with that," Greene told WMAR 2 News.

BCRP is introducing lockers and bags you can check out in special circumstances this year to alleviate some of that stress.

Another topic on people's minds is safety.

In 2023, a teenager nearly drowned after jumping a pool fence after hours to go swimming.

Smith said they work with the Baltimore City Police Department to address the issue.

"And then we have our roving team, so we do have rangers roving throughout the city to looks at our pools during the off hours."

However, Newsom thinks extra safety measures could be added.

"Like cameras, there should be alarms, cameras, laser triggers."

Head to Baltimore City Recreation and Parks for more information on pool schedules for this year.

