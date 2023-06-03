Baltimore City Recreation and Parks kicks off Rhythm and Reels

BALTIMORE — Grab your blankets, chairs and popcorn-- the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks kicked off its Rhythm and Reels.

It's the first of five that will happen this summer, bringing a little bit of fun for everyone with games, music and a movie.

People spread throughout the lawn in Carroll Park for the kickoff to summer in Baltimore City--- Rhythm and Reels brings families together for some tunes and movies. An event that will happen once a month at different parks

"We are really looking forward to seeing the community come to come out. Music is a good unifier; people always love movies and so we are really looking to see a variety of people a diverse crowd,” said Ashley Bush, who is the Chief of Special Events and Permits at the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

The first night kicked off with the movie "School Daze.” Bush said each showing will have a theme-- this one was for the college Greek culture.

"So we wanted to call out the Greeks in the city because school daze the movie that we're showing this evening highlights HBCU culture as well as sororities and fraternities,” said Bush.

But there's still a little bit of something for everyone. Some of the kids said they enjoy ice-cream, chocolate and the popcorn.

People could took their chance at winning a game, or grab a bite at the food trucks.

Akilah Moore brought her popcorn and fruit. She sees it as a way to interact and make new friends, “"we want to be outdoors. We spent so much time in the house during covid, you know we really need to get back out and socialize and this is a great way and also meet some neighbors or some people you don't even know or probably wouldn't meet.”

For Shareen Aarons it's about balancing work and fun, "I’m outside working from home and just enjoying this great weather and enjoying time with friends and enjoying just being out. I want us to do more of that in Carroll Park.”

The event is free and will run until October. The next showing will be at Patterson Park on July 21st with the movie Lightyear.