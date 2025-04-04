Baltimore City Public Schools facing $48 million shortfall after rescission of COVID relief funding

BALTIMORE — Following the termination of hundreds of millions of dollars of planned COVID-related funds owed to Maryland schools, Baltimore City Public Schools is facing a large shortfall.

Officials confirmed Friday that City Schools will not receive $48 million in reimbursement funds despite already having spending plans already approved.

A letter sent to all local school systems on March 31 stated that the Trump administration would immediately be canceling the funds and would rebuke any of the systems filing for an extension.

During a press conference, the Maryland State Department of education told said it would tell all local school systems to not spend any more money until the agency "knows exactly how to proceed."

Baltimore City was listed as one of the school systems that would be hit the hardest, according to the MSDE.

City Schools officials say that multiple programs will be negatively impacted following the termination of funds.

A few examples of programs impacted include pandemic recovery-funded tutoring and after-school care programs.

The school system's efforts to upgrade door locking systems at secondary schools has also been put on hold as a result of the funding being terminated.

Vendors that were impacted will be contacted in the coming days as officials work to find what can be cut to cover the $48 million gap.

"We recognize that unexpected changes like these can cause disappointment, frustration, and anger, and we share in your concern about the uncertainty this creates. Please know that we will keep you informed as we work together to serve our students with dedication and care," officials said.

