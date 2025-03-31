City Schools officials "deeply concerned" after Feds cancel $400M+ of planned reimbursements to MD schools

BALTIMORE — Officials with Baltimore City Public Schools are "deeply concerned" after the U.S. Department of Education decided to renege on more than $400 million in COVID-related funds that were previously approved.

According to a letter given to school systems on Friday, the Trump Administration stated they are immediately canceling any more COVID reimbursements and rebuking them for filing an extension request.

"This decision places an immense financial strain on City Schools and directly threatens critical programs and services that support our students, families, and educators," City Schools officials said in a statement.

In a press conference Monday, The Maryland State Department of Education told all local school systems not to spend any more money until the agency "knows exactly how to proceed."

Maryland's school system, which has already spent 73% of that funding, could face "significant disruption," whether through construction that is already underway, tutoring that's already in process, or tuition funding for "Grow Your Own," the school systems' internal hiring program.

According to the MSDE, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Montgomery County and Prince George's County will be impacted the most by the Feds' decision.

"Like school districts across the state and country, we planned and committed these funds in good faith to provide essential academic recovery programs, including high-dosage tutoring, and extended learning opportunities. These initiatives have played a crucial role in helping our students with the needs they still face from the significant disruptions caused by the pandemic."

For now, Baltimore, like other Maryland school systems, is waiting for the MSDE to explain to the Feds why the funding is necessary.

Baltimore City Public Schools' statement can be read fully below:

"Baltimore City Public Schools (City Schools) is deeply concerned about the U.S. Department of Education’s sudden decision to rescind previously approved reimbursements for pandemic recovery funds. This decision places an immense financial strain on City Schools and directly threatens critical programs and services that support our students, families, and educators.

Like school districts across the state and country, we planned and committed these funds in good faith to provide essential academic recovery programs, including high-dosage tutoring, and extended learning opportunities. These initiatives have played a crucial role in helping our students with the needs they still face from the significant disruptions caused by the pandemic."

