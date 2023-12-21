Baltimore City Public School students get a surprise shopping spree

BALTIMORE — Over 40 students got a huge surprise Wednesday night.

They went to Target thinking they were going to participate in community service. Instead, they each got a $200 gift card to buy whatever they wanted for Christmas.

"Many of these kids come from really challenging backgrounds they deal with so much on a regular basis to just provide some relief during this time it always warms my heart and its really exciting to see the young folks enjoying themselves," says Nick Mosby.

Non-profits like little laughs, For My Kidz, the NoLita Project and others partnered with former NFL players, each organization choosing a handful of kids to bring shopping.

Joshua Robertson says he was really excited to be able to buy exactly what he was looking for on his Christmas list.

He says the experience was unbelievable.

“It feels great honestly because I never really thought about this I’ve seen it on television and YouTube but I never thought I'd get the opportunity," says Joshua.

Former NFL player and Baltimore native Joel Gamble says this is something his organization and others have done for the past few years and its something they will continue to do for Baltimoreans.

Ja Nai Wright/WMAR

“A lot of times growing up we don’t have the consistency. You’ll see somebody give during Thanksgiving, give during Christmas and then they disappear. And so for myself and Brandon it's very important and impactful to be consistent in these children’s lives and be a staple in the community and consistently give back," says Joel.

Each student searched the aisles for what items they wanted, keeping in mind their spending limit and making sure they stayed within the budget.

Some focused on larger gifts, while others picked out many small items - which added up.

Former NFL player Brandon Copeland says this group of students was chosen because they selflessly give to others, so he says it's important to make them feel special as well.

“The reason why we keep doing this and the reason why it continues to be contagious is because these young people are thinking about people beyond themselves. And we hope that one day they will want to do things like this for other people," says Brandon.

Justin Pereira is already starting to think of others; I asked him what gifts he is looking to give himself, and he tells me it's not just about him.

“I’m shopping for two other friends and myself because I want to give them a Christmas gift," he says.

Other kids bought essential items instead of toys they say its because they know those items are needed more.