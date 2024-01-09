Baltimore City prepping for potential flooding, heavy winds

BALTIMORE — Potential severe weather is expected in Maryland Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a series of advisories for possible flooding and heavy winds effective as early as 1pm, lasting through Wednesday.

Many public school districts throughout the state have already scheduled early dismissals.

Over in Baltimore City around the Fells Point, Harbor East, and Little Italy areas, residents are encouraged to park their car in garages to avoid weather damage.

The City is offering free parking at multiple garages including at the Fleet & Eden Street Garage, and the Little Italy and Caroline Street Garages, until 6am Wednesday.

Free sandbags are also available from 10am to 2pm in Fells Point at Thames and Broadway, as well as at 5110 Frederick Ave.

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, "residents should be prepared for the possibility of 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding."

As for the wind, it could reach reach speeds of 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50-55 mph which could result in downed trees and power outages.