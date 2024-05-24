Baltimore City Park pools reopen for the summer

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City pools will be opening up Saturday. For the first time in a few years, all six park pools will be open.

While this is good news for the community, it's important to remember safety is the top priority at every pool this summer.

No matter what pool you find yourself at this summer, remember no lifeguard means no pool access.

"At any given time, you could have a medical emergency, or you could swim into deep waters and get into some trouble," said Nikki Cobbs, chief of aquatics.

"If you get into some trouble while in deep water, a lifeguard can always save you," she says.

Cobbs wants the community to step in and help one another.

"If you are riding by our pools and you see people after hours in our pools, please try to yell to them 'don't swim without a lifeguard,' please help us keep your family and your neighbor safe," says Cobbs.

Some of the other rules include swimming with an adult if you're under 13, not bringing your personal bag to the poolside deck and coming to the pool prepared to swim.

"It is imperative. I'm begging you to help me keep your kids safe," said Cobbs.

She says you'll have access to all six pools. Cherry Hill will reopen after being closed for two years and Patterson Park will reopen with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning at 10:30.

Admission to pools are free but you must have aCivicRec account before swimming at any pool.

