Baltimore City leaders launch new accountability dashboard

BALTIMORE — On Tuesday, Baltimore’s City leaders announced a new plan to share more details about public safety and its results.

It’s starting with the launch of a new public safety accountability dashboard.

City leaders said after much debate and feedback from the public they’ve created the accountability dashboard highlighting specific details concerning crime and arrests that have been made throughout the city.

The interactive accountability dashboard will have 6 pages of detailed data highlighting the specifics about crime, where it happened, when , to whom, along with what the outcome was after an arrest was made.

People can also input specific case numbers to get the latest updated information about certain cases in real time.

There is also a community violence intervention map that allows people to connect with those community organizations in their neighborhoods.

City leaders like Shantay Jackson, who’s the director of MONSE, said this was made possible because of city and state partnerships and it’s a way to make sure they are being the most transparent when it comes to informing the public.

“Its important for folks to have access to a public safety accountability dashboard because then they get to see in real time what we’re doing right, and what we need to change, and to hold us accountable accordingly. I do believe this is going to provide a level of simplification of what can be considered over complex public safety conversations,” Jackson said.

Baltimore City’s police commissioner Michael Harrison agreed.

“Not only does it ensure our continued commitment to the community to be both transparent and accountable, which goes together always because accountability without transparency is not accountability at all. The use of the visualization of data reaffirms our partnership with the communities we serve and making us safer through data driven strategies,” Harrison said.

City leaders said they held four public feedback sessions to help draft the plan, and revising it is something they will continue to do at least once every six months.

To learn where you can find the accountability dashboard map, click here