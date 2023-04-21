Baltimore City installing two new speed cameras in school zones

BALTIMORE — Next month Baltimore City will install two new speed cameras in school zones.

One camera will be placed between the 1200 and 1500 blocks of W. 41st Street near the Hampden neighborhood.

That zone includes Medfield Heights Elementary, Robert Poole Junior High, and Independence High Schools.

The second camera will be located between the 5200 and 5700 blocks of Cedonia Avenue, in the area of Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School.

Both cameras are expected to go live on or about May 8.

Each will be in operation Monday through Friday from 6am to 8pm.

Owners of vehicles caught going 12 miles or more over the speed limit will be mailed a $40 ticket with no points added to their drivers license.

Earlier this year the City put up four other school zone cameras.

View a list of all camera locations here.