Baltimore City to launch 4 new speed cameras this month

BALTIMORE — Four new speed cameras will be launched in Baltimore City school zones later this month.

The Department of Transportation announced the new cameras will go into effect on or about Tuesday, January 24:



Loch Raven Boulevard, from roughly MedStar Good Samaritan to Pentwood Road (for Northwood Elementary School and Cardinal Shehan School)

The Alameda, from City College High School to Harford Road (for City College and Abbottston Elementary School)

Sinclair Lane, from roughly Dudley Avenue to Erdman Avenue (for Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School)

Cherry Hill Road, from roughly Jorgensen Road/Erick Street to Giles Road (for Arundel Elementary School)

The automatic speed cameras will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday year-round. Anyone caught driving at least 12 miles over the speed limit will be fined $40.

More information on the city's automated speed camera program is available here.