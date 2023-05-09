Baltimore City Hall lifts mask mandate

BALTIMORE — Masks will no longer be required inside Baltimore City Hall.

Mayor Brandon Scott formally lifted the mandate Tuesday.

This means masks are now optional during hearings or City Council and Board of Estimates meetings.

City Hall was closed to the public for two years due to the pandemic.

It reopened in April 2022 for the City Council's first in-person meeting.

Mask mandates in all other Maryland jurisdictions have long been eliminated.

Last week the World Health Organization declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic as a "global health emergency."

President Joe Biden also informed Congress in January that he will end the national and public health emergency declarations for COVID-19 on May 11.