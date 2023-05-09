Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City Hall lifts mask mandate

BaltimoreCityHall.jpg
aimintang/Getty Images/iStockphoto
&quot;Baltimore&#39;s City Hall, Maryland, USA. This French Revival style architecture was designed by George A. Frederick and officially dedicated on October 25, 1875. It is located at 100 N. Holliday Street in Baltimore.&quot; (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
BaltimoreCityHall.jpg
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 10:52:35-04

BALTIMORE — Masks will no longer be required inside Baltimore City Hall.

Mayor Brandon Scott formally lifted the mandate Tuesday.

This means masks are now optional during hearings or City Council and Board of Estimates meetings.

City Hall was closed to the public for two years due to the pandemic.

It reopened in April 2022 for the City Council's first in-person meeting.

MORE: Baltimore City Hall set to reopen to the public, two-years after closing for COVID-19

Mask mandates in all other Maryland jurisdictions have long been eliminated.

Last week the World Health Organization declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic as a "global health emergency."

President Joe Biden also informed Congress in January that he will end the national and public health emergency declarations for COVID-19 on May 11.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices