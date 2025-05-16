Baltimore City firefighter dies during training session Friday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire is mourning the loss of EVD Charles Mudra.

Mudra, a 17-year veteran of the department, suffered a medical emergency in between skills assessment sessions that he was participating in with Truck Company 20 at the fire department's training academy.

Officials say Mudra passed away Friday morning.

Baltimore City Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of EVD Charles Mudra, a seventeen-year veteran of the department, assigned Truck Company 20, on May 16, 2025. EVD Mudra unfortunately suffered a catastrophic medical emergency in between skills assessment sessions he was participating in with his company at our training academy. Despite immediate advance life support measures being administered on scene, and transport to Johns Hopkins Hospital, EVD Mudra was declared deceased at 1042am.

Baltimore City Fire Department

"Today, we’re devastated by the unexpected loss of another BCFD hero. EVD Charles Mudra dedicated 17 years of service, risking his own life to protect the lives and livelihoods of Baltimoreans. Our city will forever honor the selflessness, bravery, and generosity he offered to our residents and his fellow members of the department. We join his loved ones, friends, and fellow firemen in grieving today—and we will continue to hold them in our prayers," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement Friday.

Earlier this week, The Baltimore City Fire Department mourned Lieutenant Mark Dranbauer Jr.

Dranbauer suffered a medical emergency while battling a fire in the 200 block of Saratoga Street. He fell off an aerial ladder, suffering critical injuries that prompted transport to Shock Trauma.

His family announced Wednesday that the injuries he suffered were "too catastrophic to sustain life."

Dranbauer was a 23-year veteran of the fire department.