Baltimore City Fire Department receives $10 million in ARPA funding

BALTIMORE — Fighting fires is risky, and it can be even more of a challenge without the necessary equipment.

During the pandemic, Baltimore City firefighters felt the strain of this more than ever.

Now the mayor’s office is hoping to ease that strain.

“We approved $10 million of ARPA investments slated for the city fire department, its apparatus, and facilities," says Mayor Brandon Scott.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Fire Chief James Wallace made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Putting this money to use for what it was intended to as we’re coming out of the pandemic to make sure that our cities are safer and healthier and this is a direct use of that," says Mayor Scott.

The $10 million will be divided into three parts.

“This significant investment of 10 million dollars in ARPA funding will greatly enhance the Baltimore City Fire Department, allowing us to acquire critical state-of-the art lifesaving equipment and to approve safety measures for our emergency services personnel and the community that we serve," says Chief James Wallace.

$4.1 million goes towards facility improvements, renovating bathrooms, and replacing boilers and generators.

$1.2 million will help replace the roofs of some of the building sites.

The fire department will put $4.7 million towards purchasing lifesaving equipment, reinforcing safety standards, and supporting emergency medical services staff.

“Remember me speaking of thermal imaging technology during the key bridge incident?These devices are similar to what was being used there, so we’re purchasing 80 additional thermal imaging cameras," says James Wallace.

The president of the Baltimore Firefighters’ Union approved of the announcement in a statement, saying, quote:

“It’s commendable to acknowledge Chief Wallace’s diligent efforts in providing Mayor Scott with comprehensive information to secure much-needed ARPA funding for our Fire Department. Mayor Scott’s decision to allocate these funds demonstrates a commitment to addressing critical infrastructure challenges, such as outdated firehouses and training facilities. These investments are crucial for enhancing emergency response capabilities and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities. Such collaborative endeavors between leadership figures underscore a dedication to efficient resource allocation and the prioritization of public safety needs.” Matthew Coster-President Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

Mayor Scott’s proposed budget for 2025 also includes an additional fifteen million dollars for the fire department.

If he is re-elected and the proposed budget is approved, the Baltimore City Fire Department will receive a total of $25 million.