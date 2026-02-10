Baltimore City Council introduces bills to limit ICE enforcement in public spaces

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council members introduced two bills Monday aimed at protecting public spaces from Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity, following viral video footage showing poor conditions inside the city's ICE detention center.

The first bill would require city government agencies to prepare and implement a plan to protect public spaces by limiting ICE enforcement activity. This includes city-owned offices, buildings, city schools, libraries, and parks.

The legislation would also restrict city government resources, personnel, and funds from being used by ICE within city limits.

The second bill calls for state leaders to pass legislation that would ban 287G agreements and stop federal law enforcement officials from wearing face coverings and masks when carrying out their duties.

Both bills aim to protect community members, including American citizens and immigrants.

"It's really just about de-escalation, which is exactly what is currently in BPD policies and again doing exactly what we've always been doing as a welcoming city not asking for status not sharing information and you know if a nice agent does enter a public space that there are certain questions that are asked and that they're not allowed into the spaces that are not public," a council member said.

Council members said they do not condone the federal government's actions regarding immigration enforcement.

The bills were accepted for consideration and will now move forward to the public safety committee before being put to a vote.

