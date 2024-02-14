Baltimore City Council committee advances bills for Harborplace redevelopment

BALTIMORE — The Harborplace redevelopment project still has a long way to go before any groundbreaking takes place.

The goal of Tuesday's meeting was to establish clear boundaries for the project and to continue the conversation with the public about the redevelopment.

“This was about creating an opportunity for people all across our city to be able to have input on something that belongs to everyone in the city," Councilman Eric Costello said.

The bills focused on areas like parking, removing height restrictions for the proposed high-rise apartments, and establishing a clear perimeter of where development can and cannot take place.

Many people at the meeting approved of the bills.

“The space might technically be classified as a public park with two privately owned buildings today, but if the community isn’t using the space as is, what benefit does it offer us," said Meg Murray.

But some people are still skeptical, worried about where funding is coming from and if it will be enough.

“I heard the young lady mention anticipated federal funds. If that doesn’t happen, then what, you know, I just don’t want to see another property down there that doesn’t work out," says Don Scoggins.

The City Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee approved all three bills and their amendments and will now need approval from the full council.

Before that happens, some people still want to see changes to the plans.

“They need to go back to the drawing board and come back, not squash the whole plan, but come back," says Kim Thomas-Brookes.

If the city council approves the bills, they will go on the November ballot for a citywide vote.