BALTIMORE — Troy Williams has lived in the same home in East Baltimore for 60 years, and his BGE bill has never been higher.

"The bill looks like $238, $250. Usually I was paying like $130, $135, something like that," Williams said, "The rates are being hiked up for no apparent, just reason. They just want money."

He's even had to reel in his spending to afford to pay his bill.

VIDEO: Baltimore City Council ask residents to make their voices heard about high BGE bills Baltimore City Council ask residents to make their voices heard about BGE bills

"You have to cut back on some things that you necessarily want, but needs come before anything else,, and gas and electric is a need."

That's a story Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen said he's heard too often for his liking.

"A resident with respirator challenges told us she needed to choose between oxygen or electricity. A father told us his family was hit with a $1400 bill for a single month," Cohen said.

He called on BGE to offer real rate relief and for the Public Service Commission to end the multi-year rate plan.

"When I met with the chair of the Public Service Commission, he told me that he wants to hear directly from Baltimoreans. Well, here is your chance."

So Thursday, he and five other city council members went door to door in East Baltimore asking homeowners to make their voices heard.

Neighbors signed petitions to send a message that enough is enough.

"BGE told us that their multi-year rate-making would be more predictable and transparent. The only predictable part of these multi-year rate hikes is the profits their shareholders make off the backs of our residents," Cohen said.

In response, BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos said, "Since early January, BGE has held more than 80 events in communities throughout our service territory to engage with customers directly, answer their questions, and connect them to resources to help manage their energy costs. These conversations are substantive, not performative, and exemplify our commitment to putting customers first in everything we do."

If you want to make your voice heard head to tellbge.com.