Baltimore City celebrates fifth day of Hanukkah by lighting the Ester Ann Memorial Menorah on light street

BALTIMORE — Dozens of people stood watch while a flame was carried up to the top of the 32 ft. tall Menorah in Baltimore City.

Mayor Scott, along with Jewish leaders, lit the first five branches of the Menorah, representing the first five days of the Jewish holiday.

“The Menorah symbolizes goodness, acts of good deeds, kindness—all of the things that everyone wants for ourselves, for our families, for our neighborhood for our communities, and the world at large," says Rabbi Yaakov Kaplan.

The Menorah is placed on the corner of Light Street near the Inner Harbor in the heart of the city where hundreds of people passing by can see it.

Shira Megerman says she came to the lighting because she is proud to show off her religion and heritage.

“And I said this to the mayor last year; I'll say it to him again this year: how much it means, as a Jewish citizen of Baltimore, to have his support and to have him show up and light the Menorah and publicly state his support for the Jewish community—it just means a lot," says Shira Megerman.

Although lighting the Menorah is celebratory, the mayor and other leaders did take a moment to honor the lives of Jewish people who died in 2024.

“We mourn all of those that we have lost, especially those who made an impact in our communities here," says Mayor Scott.

Shira Megerman says moments like this remind her of how challenging things have been since the beginning of the ongoing Hamas war.

“It can be scary to go out in groups living in the United States; you never know when hate is going to show up, so when you can have an event that is full of joy and full of light like Hanukkah and go safely, it feels really great," she says.

Despite her fears, she encourages all Jewish Americans to stand proud in their beliefs and never be afraid to celebrate traditions like Hanukkah.

“Hanukkah teaches us that we must carry forward, though we must always share our stories, spread out light, and strive to be the best versions of ourselves that we can ever be," says Mayor Scott.

Over the next 3 days, the city will light the final three candles and relight the other five to complete the Menorah.