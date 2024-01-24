Baltimore City announces historical low infant mortality rate

BALTIMORE — In 2009, 27 healthy Black babies died within their first year of life.

This was one of the highest mortality rates Baltimore City had in a single year.

That year the B'more for Healthy Babies initiative was created with a goal to reduce that number and provide better services for expecting and new mothers.

"I go to the parents who had babies that did not make it they don’t get to see those babies, they don’t get to see them progress and grow up and their personalities change and shift that's why we do this work," says Lester Davis.

Since the creation of the program, over 430 more babies have made it to their first birthday.

At the same time, the disparities between Black and white infant deaths were cut by 49 percent.

Reverend Angela Burden says it is important for the city to support expecting families before and after a baby is born, especially Black families.

“We recognize that it's systems that are affecting our moms. racism in systems and we need systems to then improve the maternity and mortality rate for our pregnant women and babies," says Reverend Burden.

Mayor Scott, who recently became a father himself, says the work being done in Baltimore City needs to continue and the programs should be expanded to reach even more pregnant people, no matter their race.

“I am proud of the work being done in Baltimore City to improve maternal and child health. B'more for Healthy Babies is truly a public-private partnership of the first order and one of the most successful programs that we have ever seen," says Mayor Scott.

B'more for Healthy Babies also gave out hero awards to two women who have done a lot to keep the programs thriving in their communities.

Reverend Burden is one of those heroes and she says even though she is retired, she will continue to help B'more for Healthy Babies as long as she can.

“As someone who has been involved in maternal and child health work in Baltimore City for over 37 years I'm excited to see the infant mortality rate decrease and I'm glad to see the work that I've been involved in be at the forefront of that," says Burden.

