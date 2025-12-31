Baltimore children celebrate early New Year's at Port Discovery museum

BALTIMORE — Hundreds of families gathered at Port Discovery Children's Museum in Baltimore for their annual noontime New Year's Eve celebration, allowing children to ring in 2025 before bedtime.

WATCH: Kids ring in 2025 at noon celebration in Baltimore Kids ring in 2025 at noon celebration in Baltimore

The museum has hosted this family-friendly tradition for several years, creating an alternative to late-night celebrations that are often too late for young children.

"It's become a tradition for a lot of families who came last year and are here this year since we started having the event, so it's become a fun tradition for them and for us," said Caite Debevec, director of learning and visiting experience at Port Discovery.

The celebration featured a countdown and balloon release at noon, with thousands of families filling the auditorium. The museum remained open for play activities suitable for children of all ages.

For families attending for the first time, the event offered a welcome surprise.

"Yeah, I didn't know that they did all of this here. I mean, we have been here for other events, but not for New Year's, so this is exciting that they do all of this for the kids. It's really cute," said parent Renee Cox.

Port Discovery also provided a sensory-friendly space for children who needed a quieter environment to celebrate. This alternative featured lower lighting, reduced noise levels, and no confetti.

"We also have a little bit of a quieter, sensory-friendly countdown, a little bit of lower lighting, less noise. There is no confetti, so our guests who come but need a little bit of a break can also celebrate," Debevec said.

Cox praised the inclusive approach, emphasizing its importance for all children.

"It's important because all kids aren't, just like all people aren't the same. So if you have a disability or you have an issue or sensory thing, you want to also feel included and have fun as well. So it's great that they include them as well," Cox said.

The festivities continue beyond New Year's Eve, with Port Discovery's 12 Days of Play running through January 4.

