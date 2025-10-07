Baltimore business owner says same person has robbed her store three times

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore business owner says her store has been targeted by the same thief three times in eight months, with the suspect using the same method to break in each time.

Tia Hamilton, owner of DiGi Business Center on Greenmount, said the first robbery happened on February 6, when someone broke into her business through a back alley window and stole her cash register and all the money inside.

"So I was able to see how the door was open and how he came through the window," Hamilton said.

Several months later, on September 30, the same thing happened again, with the person taking a second cash register from Hamilton.

"I noticed my register is gone; it's the same M.O. , he's not destroying anything over here. He comes in when you see the footage; he comes in through the back rooms, and he comes straight here," Hamilton said.

Two days later, on October 2, a third robbery occurred. This time, the person tore open packages that were ready for shipment since they couldn't access the safe.

Hamilton said, based on the way the building keeps getting broken into, she believes it is the same person all three times.

"There are bars on the window, so you have to be super skinny to fit through those bars on the window," Hamilton said.

She said the reason they were able to get away with the registers is because although there are cameras, there are no alarms in the building.

"The only thing that it doesn't have is an alarm system, because it's office suites in here, and people can come at any time throughout the night to get in," Hamilton said.

She said now she keeps all of the money in the safe since she no longer has any cash registers.

Hamilton said it hurts that her business keeps getting attacked.

"As much as I do for this community, as much as I be outside helping people, it's a violation to me when you steal and when you lie," Hamilton said.

Baltimore City Police are investigating, but so far they do not have any suspects since the person breaking in wore gloves and a face covering.

"They are trying, but I need to do my work as well to help bring justice to my business," Hamilton said.

Hamilton is encouraging the public to help police catch the person or people who are stealing from her business, a business whose services she says many people in Greenmount need.

