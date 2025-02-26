Baltimore business owner creates NFT key chain that helps entrepreneurs promote their brand

BALTIMORE — Robin Edwards is the founder of Get Nailed on The Go and Noir, 2 businesses that empower entrepreneurs in the beauty industry.

As her businesses began to grow, Edwards was looking for ways to promote her business outside of just using social media, so she launched her own NFC digital Key chains.

“I wanted to create something to help other entrepreneurs like myself promote themselves in public, where as though you know how you have to invest in business cards and every time it runs out you have to keep on buying them over and over again. So I created and launched this product because I wanted to help other entrepreneurs be able to invest one time and be able to promote themselves forever," says Robin Edwards.

She says she felt the need to simplify networking, empowering others to build their brands and connect with ease.

“In our culture its a lot about competition you know to whereas though if a person is doing the same thing next door its like they have to be against each other. But you know with my brand you know I like for it to be a safe space for other entrepreneurs so that we can come together and elevate together," she says.

Edwards says once other entrepreneurs started using the key chain, it has gained popularity, and its simple to use.

“You can add any link to it, you Instagram, your Tiktok, your Link Tree, website you can add any link to it. Once the link is connected you put the key chain to the back of the phone, tap it and whatever the link is it literally pops up on the screen immediately," she says.

Just like that people are able to share their business information no matter where they are.

“Having the key chain with you every time you are in public it forces you to promote yourself so you know it’s just kind of like a push," says Edwards.

Edwards says she hopes a tool like this can help other small businesses especially ones in the beauty space expand to new levels.