Baltimore brings in more HBCU events

BALTIMORE — The CIAA Tournament is over, but that isn't stopping the Maryland Sports Commission from bringing in more events to Baltimore in support of HBCUs.

The MSC wants to give HBCUs a platform to shine and bring in more people to experience Baltimore. The CIAA Tournament is the latest example.

"It's bringing people during a needed time for the city where tourism is down. We're putting people in hotel rooms, they're eating in our restaurants, they're identifying with the culture that makes up this great city, and then they're going home and talking about their world-class experience in Baltimore," says Terry Hasseltine, executive director of Maryland Sports Commission.

This year was Baltimore's most successful since bringing in the tournament three years ago.

MSC, which partnered with Next Level Sports and Entertainment Group, wants to keep that momentum going in its HBCU lacrosse league.

"It's one thing to start something, but if you don't give it the platform so we can rise and create delivery in excellent year in and year out, it's just going to be a one and done. We made sure it was going to be a multi-year, multi-generational lift to the HBCU schools to ensure lacrosse is a part of their offerings as well," says Hasseltine.

"It's a hotbed for lacrosse...what's great about getting HBCUs involved is really making the game more diverse," says Shawn Celio, men's and women's advisor for lacrosse at Morgan State.

This year, for the first time ever, they're leveling the playing field, bringing in a women's division.

"These men and women become role models to the next generation. That's what's so phenomenal. As you pour into Baltimore, you're also leaning into all of the universities and HBCUs that we have," says Celio.

Two local HBCUs, Coppin and Morgan State, are playing in the league. Games will also be played at Tierney Field, giving Baltimore a vital role in this league.

"Once they fall in love with us, that relationship has merged, and next thing you know, they want to come back over and over and over again," says Hasseltine.

The season is expected to start March 30.