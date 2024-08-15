Baltimore Batman Day returns to Sinai Hospital

BALTIMORE — He's not a household name like Superman or Captain America, but for a lot of sick kids, Lenny B. Robinson is just as big of a name.

Baltimore Batman, as he was best known, brought joy to so many children.

He traveled in costume in a custom Batmobile to area hospitals delivering smiles and Batman memorabilia to young people.

He was hit and killed in 2015 but his memory lives on at the hospital where he was born.

Robinson's family, along with Hope for Henry, have created an unforgettable experience for children battling medical complications to give them an opportunity to succeed beyond their obstacles.

"I'm so happy to be here and be around so many wonderful people and people I have grown up with," said Alyssa Rhyne, an 18-year-old who attended the party.

Just two days before Rhyne goes off to Arcadia University for her freshman year, she along with other families at Sinai Hospital are enjoying an escape from reality.

Kids created capes, got their face painted and plenty more at this Batman themed party.

"He went and got the best costume, the best car and we went to the local hospitals and schools and didn't think much of it and it really took off and we saw the tremendous impact that it had on everybody," said Brandon Robinson, Lenny's son.

This event wouldn't be possible without the Hope for Henry Foundation.

Laurie Strongin is the founder and CEO. She created this foundation after losing her son Henry to a chronic illness. As a parent who lived through the trauma, she's aware how important a day like this is for other parents.

"They need help with coping, entertaining distractions, incentives to encourage kids and reward them for doing all the difficult things that they really don't have a choice about doing, but they have to do to heal and thrive," says Strongin.

What stood out to so many is not just the smiles on the kids faces, but their resiliency. Something Rhyne says she learned first hand from Lenny himself.

"I want to be able to contribute in ways that are greater than myself and in order to be able to do that I need to be resilient," says Rhyne.

The two met many times before and she'll carry his impact with her for the rest of her life.

"Every save-a-limb walk when he came around, he gave really good hugs that was one thing that I loved," Rhyne says.

She will major in marine biology and wants to help conserve our oceans.