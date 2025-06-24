Baltimore-based realty company aims to revitalize Valley Centre in Owings Mills with new stores, renovations

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A well-known pillar in the Owings Mills community is currently receiving upgrades.

Tide Capital Realty, a Baltimore-based real estate investment and advisory firm, is steering the effort, stating that it wants to reposition and attract more tenants to the shopping center.

The realty company was responsible for the repositioning of the vacant lot that now houses the Grocery Outlet and Ollie's further up Reisterstown Road.

Officials said that the Valley Centre, which has stood since 1980, has declined over time due to out-of-state ownership, with competition mounting from Foundry Row and Mill Station.

Aaron Loeb, President of Tide Capital Realty, told WMAR that the goal is to bring the shopping center back to its former glory by creating a "vibrant and more energetic" experience.

Hear Aaron Loeb speak on the potential of the Valley Centre and how the company plans to build on it Aaron Loeb speaks on Valley Centre in Owings Mills

While Loeb didn't go into detail about what tenants could accompany those businesses in the 220,000 square foot property, he said that the company aims to connect with the community more through social media to keep people up to date on the upcoming changes.