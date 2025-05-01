Baltimore artists gets song featured on the popular video game Fortnite

BALTIMORE — Terry Wedington, known as 'TSU Terry,' released a song titled 'Roll Call' in 2021.

Now, 4 years later, the song and familiar Baltimore dances are featured in the popular game, Fortnite.

"So the emote is basically a character or a dance that you can buy with $500 V-bucks, which that's what the roll call cost. So you can, after you go in for like a win, you can actually do the dance in the game," says Terry Wedington.

Terry says the song started getting international attention after it was used in a commercial in the UK.

"It actually came from the Lucozade when they used it overseas, so I did a publishing deal with Zync Music, which is signed TT The Artist and Mighty Mark, and they pitched the idea to Fortnite, and it was like, hey, yeah, we would love to look into this," he says.

Since then, there have been dancers from all over the world learning and showing off their unique talent with popular Baltimore dances like the 'Cherry Hill' and 'Crazy Legs.'

Terry says having the song and dance in the game allows it to reach a new audience and gain more popularity.

"You know, it feels really, really great because it's like from playing video games when I was younger to actually being a voice on it and seeing the dance that I teach daily or do daily is like, it's a one-of-a-kind feeling," says Terry.

He also says he is proud the song is bringing attention to the unique Baltimore sound and dance styles that have been around for generations.

"You got all these different people and dance crews that have been keeping it alive since Swift passed away. So for it to see a resurgence or it to have like basically like more eyes on it is actually a great thing for the city," he says.

Although the emote was only available to buy for a few days, Terry says he is thankful to everyone who was able to purchase it and share a piece of Baltimore in the gaming world.

