Baltimore artistic director poised to receive the key to the city

BALTIMORE — He's been called a musical genius.

On Wednesday, he will receive one of the highest honors in Baltimore.

Darin Atwater will receive the key to the city.

Atwater is an artistic director and composer. In 2000, he founded the Soulful Symphony, an 85 member orchestra.

The orchestra is known to play everything from jazz, gospel, hip hop and more.

Atwater was recently appointed as the artistic director of the Monterey Jazz Festival.

The Morgan State grad has performed all over the country.

He is honored to receive the keys to the city.

"I feel like that recognition is one that speaks to sort of my involvement, not just on the stage, but in the community. We've gone into hundreds of schools and done master classes. So, it just speaks to that durability over that sustain creative impact and cultural impact in the city," said Atwater.

Atwater is also a distinguished visiting faculty member at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

He is expected to get the Key to the city around 8 p.m.