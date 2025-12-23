Baltimore artist creates giant Snoopy head from hubcaps after community embraces his unique art

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore artist who gained attention last year for creating massive Christmas wreaths from hubcaps has returned with an even more ambitious project: a giant Snoopy head that's drawing crowds to his neighborhood.

Barnaby Wickham, a hubcap artist, was inspired to create new artwork after the overwhelming community response to his previous pieces.

"I was really surprised last year how it moved people, you know, how people they were really affected by the scale of things and how cool it looked, so I felt like I needed to do something again this year," Wickham said.

This year, visitors to Wickham's Baltimore home will find the towering Snoopy head, while a giant fish hangs from a tree at his parents' house on Harford Road. Both pieces are constructed entirely from collected hubcaps.

The artwork has become a neighborhood attraction, with people stopping daily to take photos with the installations.

"It's pretty cool seeing the impact it has on a whole bunch of people, being able to look out the windows and see people take photos with it, and and it's cool bringing people together like that," said Elliot Wickham, Barnaby's son.

For Wickham's daughter Lucy, the projects offer a special connection to her father's work and the community that supports it.

"I feel quite connected to it and connected to him and connected to all of the people that are finding hubcaps as well. So I really enjoy these projects because it does bring us all a little bit closer together," Lucy Wickham said.

The creation process is labor-intensive. Wickham averages 10 miles a day on his bike while collecting hubcaps and spends countless hours assembling each piece.

"Each piece is put together on one at a time using zip ties, so it'ies, so it's not something that's easily put together in large pieces and then assembled on embled on site. I just do everything right here," Wickham said.

The artist's work has developed its own community of supporters who help locate hubcaps throughout the city.

"As time has gone on, more people have gotten excited about it. It has developed this little community o community of people who, when they spot a hubcap on the sidewalk in the medi in the median, they will contactill contact me, they will send me a text message, or they will send me a pin on a map, they'll say hey I saw one right here," Wickham said.

The positive community reaction continues to inspire new creations, and Wickham plans to develop additional pieces next year.

Both the Snoopy head and the fish will remain on display until February 2026, while Wickham searches for permanent homes for the installations.

