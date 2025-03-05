Baltimore Archbishop asks parishioners to pray for pope on Ash Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, a holy period for Catholics meant for reflection and to reaffirm their faith.

This year, it comes at a precarious time Pope Francis, who's been experiencing a health crisis since he was hospitalized on Feb. 14.

"Throughout his illness and hospital stay we've been praying earnestly," Archbishop of Baltimore William Lorie said.

Lorie has asked not just Catholics but everyone to join him in doing so.

"I think the Holy Father is going through a particularly difficult Lent experience. And I think in this time as we are making sacrifices, we should suffer in union with him for the good of those who need our prayers and who need our love."

"We pray for him and we hope that he's resting as comfortably as possible and hope for a speedy recovery," parishioner Greg Farno said.

After a recent setback last week, the Vatican reports the pope's condition has not worsened with "no episodes of respiratory insufficiency", though his prognosis "remains guarded."

There are plans to resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation tonight.

Not able to lead a usual procession this year, Francis was able to conduct some work activities as well as receive ashes and communion on the holy day.

"I think he's been a very wonderful pope. As a leader I think he's taking us where we need to go, to look at the things that are important to people to realize that we're not just in it ourselves, we're in it with a whole lot of humanity," George, a visitor to the Basilica, said.

"The people that we're dealing with and maybe dismiss out of hand are in fact our brothers and sisters," he added.

The Vatican has continued to provide daily updates on the Pope's conditions.