Balt. Co. Rec & Parks keeps field priority list, kicks off new fee structure

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — This month, components of a Baltimore County plan to overhaul and modernize its Recreation and Parks Department came into effect.

On July 1, outside groups operating outside local recreation councils began paying fees to use county facilities.

As part of the 'Reimagine Recreation and Parks' plan, starting January 1, 2025, recreation council travel and club programs will be charged $10 per participant per season, and adult programs will be charged $25 per person per season.

Bob Smith, the county's recreation and parks director, told WMAR he has met with recreation councils multiple times this year, including four in the last two weeks.

Smith told WMAR the county is keeping its current field priority and permitting structure.

"In the stakeholder meetings," Smith said, "that became very apparent—that was one of the most important aspects for them—maintaining their local program priority of access, so we were glad to come to that agreement and maintain the same level of priority access they currently have they will continue to have."

A few months ago, the original 'Reimagine Recreation and Parks' plan sparked strong words online and in person. Some in Baltimore County worried they'd pay more to use county fields and that their ability to secure local fields for local play would be upended.

In-house recreation council youth programs will not pay fees under the plan, Smith said. For those who are charged fees, Smith argues it is for a good reason.

"The model, previously, was, those individual groups had to buy things like the chalk for the ball diamonds, or the bases, or the soccer nets. So one of the things we started doing is, we're going to fund the purchases of that field equipment that would offset a lot of the expenses they may have," Smith added.

Smith told WMAR the plan isn't just about sports but about changing the department for the better.

Smith said the department wants to develop MOUs for a standardized agreement with groups using the fields.